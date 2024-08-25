10 New iOS 18 Shortcuts You Need to Try

OS 18 introduces a range of exciting new features and improvements to the iPhone Shortcuts app, empowering users to automate tasks and streamline their daily activities more effectively. One of the most notable enhancements is the upgraded Apple Journal, which now offers a more comprehensive and versatile experience for capturing and organizing your thoughts and memories. The video below from Stephen Robles shows us ten new iPhone shortcuts for iOS 18, let’s find out more details.

With the new Apple Journal actions, you can now create both audio and text entries, providing greater flexibility in how you document your life. Whether you prefer to record your thoughts verbally or write them down, the Apple Journal accommodates your preferred method of expression. Additionally, the ability to search through your journal entries makes it easier to find specific moments or ideas, saving you time and effort when revisiting your records.

The Apple Journal also allows you to add locations and include media such as photos and videos, enriching your entries with contextual information and visual elements. This feature enables you to create a more immersive and engaging record of your experiences, making it easier to relive and share your memories with others.

Streamlined Smart Home Control

iOS 18 simplifies the management of your smart home devices with the introduction of the HomeKit toggle action. This feature allows you to control your HomeKit accessories with a simple toggle, eliminating the need to navigate through multiple menus or apps. By streamlining the process of managing your smart home environment, the HomeKit toggle action saves you time and effort, making it more convenient to adjust your devices to suit your needs and preferences.

Enhanced Reading Experience

For avid readers, the new Apple Books action offers a more efficient way to navigate your digital library. This feature allows you to open specific views within the Books app, providing quick access to your favorite sections or categories. Whether you want to jump straight to your currently reading list, browse through your collection by genre, or access your bookmarked pages, the Apple Books action makes it easier to find and enjoy your reading material.

Improved Shortcut Management and Sharing

iOS 18 introduces several improvements to shortcut management, making it easier to organize and access your shortcuts. The ability to create folders within the Shortcuts app allows you to categorize your shortcuts based on their purpose or functionality, keeping your collection neat and tidy. This organizational feature is particularly useful for users with a large number of shortcuts, as it helps to reduce clutter and improve navigation.

In addition to folder creation, iOS 18 also allows you to add shortcuts directly to your home screen, providing quick access to your most frequently used automations. This feature eliminates the need to open the Shortcuts app every time you want to run a specific shortcut, saving you time and streamlining your workflow.

Moreover, the ability to generate iCloud links for shortcuts makes it easier to share your automations with others. Whether you want to collaborate with colleagues, assist friends and family, or simply back up your shortcuts, the iCloud link feature simplifies the process of sharing and accessing your shortcuts across devices.

Enhanced Browsing and Automation

iOS 18 introduces several improvements to the Safari browser and the Shortcuts app, offering users greater control and flexibility in their browsing experience and automation capabilities.

The new Safari action allows you to switch to specific tabs directly from your shortcuts, eliminating the need to manually navigate through your open tabs. This feature is particularly useful for users who frequently work with multiple tabs and need a quick way to access specific web pages or resources.

Additionally, iOS 18 introduces multi-conditional if statements, allowing you to create more complex and nuanced automations. By combining multiple conditions in a single if statement, you can create shortcuts that respond to a variety of scenarios, making your automations more adaptable and efficient.

The new settings action lets you set voice and data modes directly from your shortcuts, offering greater control over your device’s connectivity settings.

The overall organization of shortcut actions has been improved, with better categorization making it easier to find and manage your shortcuts.

These enhancements to the Safari browser and the Shortcuts app provide users with more powerful tools to customize their browsing experience and automate tasks, ultimately saving time and improving productivity.

Summary

iOS 18 brings a wealth of new features and improvements to the iPhone Shortcuts app, empowering users to streamline their daily activities and automate tasks more effectively. From the enhanced Apple Journal experience to the streamlined smart home control, improved shortcut management, and enhanced browsing and automation capabilities, these updates provide valuable tools to simplify and optimize your digital life.

Whether you’re a power user looking to create complex automations or simply seeking ways to save time and effort in your daily routine, the new shortcut actions in iOS 18 offer a range of possibilities to suit your needs. As you explore and incorporate these features into your workflow, you’ll discover new ways to boost your productivity and make the most of your Apple devices.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



