iOS 18 brings a wealth of hidden features that enhance user experience and functionality across various native apps. These updates aim to streamline daily tasks, improve productivity, and provide a more seamless interaction with your iPhone. Let’s dive into the top 10 must-know hidden features in iOS 18. The video below from iReviews gives us a look at some of the hidden features in iOS 18.

Camera App: Pause and Resume Video Recording

The Camera app in iOS 18 introduces a highly anticipated feature: the ability to pause and resume video recording. This addition eliminates the need to create multiple video files when you want to pause recording momentarily. With a simple tap on the pause button, you can halt the recording and resume it whenever you’re ready. This feature simplifies the editing process and ensures a seamless recording experience, saving you time and effort.

Calculator App: Integrated Note-Taking

iOS 18 brings a noteworthy update to the Calculator app by integrating a note-taking feature. You can now jot down calculations, formulas, or important points directly within the app. This integration eliminates the need to switch between multiple apps, keeping your calculations and notes in one convenient location. Whether you’re working on complex equations or need to keep track of specific values, the Calculator app’s note-taking feature enhances your productivity and organization.

Passwords App: Effortless Wi-Fi Password Sharing

Sharing Wi-Fi passwords with guests can often be a cumbersome process, but iOS 18 simplifies it with the Passwords app. You can now share Wi-Fi passwords via QR code, making it incredibly convenient for others to connect to your network. Simply generate a QR code within the Passwords app, and your guests can scan it to instantly join your Wi-Fi network. This feature eliminates the need to manually enter complex passwords, saving time and ensuring a hassle-free connection process.

Voice Memos App: Transcription and Translation

The Voice Memos app in iOS 18 receives a significant upgrade with the addition of transcription and translation capabilities. You can now transcribe your voice recordings into written text, making it easier to review and share the content. Moreover, the app offers translation features, allowing you to convert your recordings into different languages. This enhancement is particularly useful for meetings, interviews, lectures, or language learning purposes, allowing you to access and understand the content in your preferred language.

Action Button: Music Recognition (iPhone 15 Pro/16 Series)

For users of the iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Series, iOS 18 introduces a convenient feature tied to the Action Button. By simply holding the Action Button, you can now quickly identify songs playing around you. This music recognition feature seamlessly integrates with your music library and streaming services, allowing you to discover and save new songs effortlessly. Whether you’re in a café, at a party, or listening to the radio, the Action Button’s music recognition capability keeps you connected to the music you love.

Phone App: T9 Contact Search

iOS 18 brings back a beloved feature from the past with the introduction of T9 contact search in the Phone app. This feature allows you to quickly find contacts by typing their names using the T9 predictive text input method. By pressing the corresponding keys on the dial pad, you can efficiently narrow down your contact list and find the person you want to call. This nostalgic addition speeds up the process of dialing and improves overall efficiency, especially for those who are accustomed to the T9 input method.

Flashlight UI: Brightness and Direction Control

The Flashlight UI in iOS 18 receives a notable enhancement, giving you more control over the flashlight’s functionality. You can now adjust the brightness and direction of the flashlight beam according to your needs. Whether you require a soft, diffused light or a focused, intense beam, the updated Flashlight UI provides the flexibility to customize the illumination. This feature proves particularly useful in various scenarios, such as reading in low-light conditions, exploring dark environments, or even using the flashlight for creative photography.

Notes App: Collapsible Headings for Better Organization

The Notes app in iOS 18 introduces a highly requested feature: collapsible headings. This addition allows you to organize your notes more effectively by collapsing sections you don’t need to see at the moment. By simply tapping on a heading, you can hide or reveal the content underneath, making it easier to navigate through lengthy notes. This feature enhances readability, reduces clutter, and helps you focus on the relevant information, ultimately improving your note-taking experience.

Calendar and Reminders: Seamless Integration

iOS 18 brings a seamless integration between the Calendar and Reminders apps, providing a unified view of your tasks and events. Your reminders now appear directly in your calendar, allowing you to manage your schedule more effectively. This integration eliminates the need to switch between apps, as you can view and manage your tasks alongside your appointments and events. With this feature, you can stay organized, prioritize your responsibilities, and ensure that nothing falls through the cracks.

Settings App: Dedicated iCloud Section

The Settings app in iOS 18 introduces a dedicated iCloud section, making it easier to access and manage your iCloud-related preferences. This section provides a centralized location for all your iCloud settings, including storage management, backup options, and synchronization preferences. With this improvement, you can quickly review your iCloud usage, adjust storage plans, and control which apps and data are synced across your devices. The dedicated iCloud section in the Settings app streamlines the process of managing your cloud storage and ensures a more intuitive user experience.

Pause and resume video recording in the Camera app

Integrated note-taking feature in the Calculator app

Share Wi-Fi passwords via QR code using the Passwords app

Transcription and translation capabilities in the Voice Memos app

Music recognition using the Action Button (iPhone 15 Pro/16 Series)

T9 contact search in the Phone app

Brightness and direction control in the Flashlight UI

Collapsible headings for better organization in the Notes app

Seamless integration of Reminders into the Calendar app

Dedicated iCloud section in the Settings app

iOS 18 brings a wide range of hidden features that significantly enhance the functionality and user experience across various native apps. By leveraging these updates, you can streamline your daily tasks, improve productivity, and enjoy a more intuitive interaction with your iPhone. From seamless video recording and effortless Wi-Fi password sharing to enhanced note-taking and calendar integration, iOS 18 offers a host of improvements that cater to your diverse needs. Explore these hidden gems and unlock the full potential of your iPhone with iOS 18.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals