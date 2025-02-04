10 iPhone Tricks That Will Blow Your Mind

Think you’ve mastered your iPhone? Think again. Beneath its polished interface lies a wealth of hidden features designed to boost productivity, enhance usability, and personalize your experience. From streamlining email replies to capturing professional-quality photos, these 10 tricks will redefine how you interact with your device. Whether you’re looking to save time, improve efficiency, or explore creative possibilities, these tips from Proper Honest Tech will help you unlock the full potential of your iPhone.

1. Selective Email Replies for Clarity

When replying to or forwarding an email, you don’t need to include the entire thread. Instead, you can highlight specific text to keep your response focused and concise. Simply select the relevant portion of the email, tap “Reply” or “Forward”, and only the highlighted text will appear in your message. This feature is particularly useful for maintaining clarity in professional communications or when responding to lengthy email chains. By eliminating unnecessary clutter, you can ensure your message is direct and easy to understand.

2. Share Context with Safari Text Highlights

Sharing web pages often leaves recipients wondering why you sent the link. Safari addresses this by allowing you to highlight specific text before sharing. When you send the link via Messages, the highlighted text is included, providing immediate context. This feature is especially valuable for collaborative projects, sharing key insights from articles, or emphasizing important points in research. By using this tool, you can make your shared links more meaningful and relevant to the recipient.

3. Adjust Portrait Mode Depth for Stunning Photos

Portrait mode isn’t just for taking great photos—it’s also a tool for creative expression. After capturing a portrait, you can adjust the depth of field to refine the background blur. Open the photo in the Photos app, tap “Edit”, and use the depth slider to customize the effect. This feature allows you to emphasize your subject while creating a professional-looking image. Whether you’re photographing people, pets, or objects, this tool lets you experiment with artistic effects and achieve stunning results.

4. Log Symptoms in the Health App

The Health app offers a powerful feature for tracking symptoms like headaches, fatigue, or other health concerns. By logging symptoms regularly, you can create a detailed history to share with your doctor. This data provides valuable insights during medical consultations and helps you monitor patterns over time. With this tool, you can take a proactive approach to health management, making sure that you and your healthcare provider have the information needed to make informed decisions.

5. Automate Reader View in Safari

Tired of distractions while reading online? Safari’s Reader View removes ads and clutter, leaving only the content you care about. You can automate this feature for specific websites by tapping the “AA” icon in the address bar, selecting “Website Settings”, and allowing “Use Reader Automatically.” This ensures a clean, distraction-free reading experience every time you visit those sites. It’s an excellent tool for staying focused on articles, research, or any online content that matters to you.

6. Create Custom Vibrations for Contacts

Want to know who’s calling or texting without looking at your screen? Your iPhone lets you create personalized vibration patterns for individual contacts. Go to a contact’s profile in the Contacts app, tap “Edit”, and select “Vibration” under Ringtone or Text Tone. From there, you can design a unique pattern by tapping on the screen. This feature is perfect for distinguishing important notifications, making sure you never miss a call or message from key contacts.

7. Zoom While Recording Videos

Recording video often requires flexibility, and your iPhone makes it easy to zoom in or out without stopping. While recording, swipe up or down on the screen to adjust the zoom smoothly. This feature allows you to focus on details or capture a wider scene effortlessly, making your videos more dynamic. Whether you’re filming an event, a tutorial, or a memorable moment, this tool enhances your ability to create engaging content.

8. Customize the Notes App to Match Your Workflow

The Notes app is a versatile tool, and you can tailor its settings to fit your preferences. By default, new notes start with a title, but you can change this to begin with the body text instead. Navigate to Settings > Notes > New Notes Start With, and select “Body.” This adjustment is ideal for users who prefer diving straight into their content. Additionally, you can organize notes into folders, pin important ones, and even collaborate with others, making the app a powerful tool for productivity.

9. Navigate Apps Hands-Free with Voice Control

Voice Control enables hands-free navigation, making it easier to interact with your iPhone. Once activated, you can use voice commands to perform actions like scrolling through social media or swiping between photos. To enable Voice Control, go to Settings > Accessibility > Voice Control. With commands like “Swipe left” or “Scroll down,” you can navigate apps more efficiently. This feature is particularly helpful for multitasking or for users with limited mobility, offering a seamless way to interact with your device.

10. Straighten Highlights on Screenshots

Annotating screenshots is a common task, but creating clean, straight highlights can be tricky. Use the hold-and-release technique: select the highlighter tool, press and hold on the screen, then release. The line will automatically straighten, giving your annotations a polished look. This is especially useful for emphasizing text in documents, presentations, or instructional materials. With this feature, your annotations will appear professional and easy to read.

Bonus: Open Links Faster with Safari’s Two-Finger Gesture

Browsing multiple links doesn’t have to be tedious. In Safari, you can tap a link with two fingers to instantly open it in a new tab. This gesture is perfect for multitasking or conducting research, allowing you to explore multiple pages without losing your place. By incorporating this shortcut into your browsing routine, you can save time and improve your workflow.

Summary

These 10 tricks go beyond basic functionality, offering tools to streamline tasks, enhance creativity, and optimize your iPhone experience. Whether you’re a casual user or a tech enthusiast, these features can make your device more efficient and enjoyable. Explore these tips today and discover new ways to make the most of your iPhone.

Media Credit: Proper Honest Tech



