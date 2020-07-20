OWC 10 Gigabit Thunderbolt 3 Ethernet adapter updated

OWC has announced the availability of its newly updated 10 Gigabit Thunderbolt 3 Ethernet adapter which is now available to purchase priced at $150. The OWC Thunderbolt 3 10G adapter has been specifically designed to enable users to stream high volumes of high-quality data in real-time to multiple destinations with very low latency over existing network cable.

“Connecting the OWC Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter to your Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac or PC adds warp speed file transfers to your workflow. Now you can access 10GBASE-T 10Gb Ethernet networks or Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices to transfer large multimedia files at over 900MB/s real-world speed. While improving project efficiency and workgroup collaboration with the quickest network connection available, the OWC Adapter is also backwards compatible with other Ethernet standards including 5GBASE-T, 2.5GBASE-T, 1000BASE-T, and 100BASE-Tx. “

– Blazing-fast: over 900 MB/s real-world tested transfer speed for large file transfers, video editing, and live streaming gaming sessions

– Compatible: use with any Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac or Windows computer

– Capable: Up to 100-meter cable distance with Cat6a for 10G, Cat6 for 5G, and Cat5e for 2.5G

– Smart: supports auto-negotiation for 10 Gb/s, 5 Gb/s, 2.5 Gb/s, 1 Gb/s and 100 Mb/s Base-T Ethernet standards

– Accessible: Wake-on-LAN ready for remote access of home or work computer

– AVB ready: perfect for use in pro audio and video applications where synchronization of data streams is critical

– Cost effective: 2.5GBASE-T and 5GBASE-T technology (formerly NBASE-T) provides up to 500% faster performance over existing cabling

– Cool: ventilated aluminium heatsink housing maximizes heat dissipating airflow

– Easy setup: connect the included Thunderbolt 3 cable and connect to your network

– Covered: 1-year OWC Limited Warranty

Source : OWC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals