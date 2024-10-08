Mastering Stability on the Go: A Detailed Review of the Hohem iSteady V3

In-Depth Hohem iSteady V3 Review

If you have ever tried to record stabilized footage for your smartphone while moving or walking around, then you know how annoying shaky shots can be. Being the enthusiastic content creator that I am, always on the go and ready to shoot something new daily motivated me to take this Hohem iSteady V3 all-in-one gimbal stabilizer for a spin. But I have an entirely honest opinion after using it in various environments — from casual vlogging to shooting action on a hike.

Initial Thoughts

One of the first Pros that struck me when I got my hands on it was how small and light this gimbal was. It easily folds up to be stuffed in a bag, always a plus if you are on the move or do not wish to hang about with clumsy equipment. It was easy to put on, with no complicated apps or extra attachments necessary for attaching the stabilizer. It works with all popular smartphones including iPhones, Samsungs, and OnePlus phones — without the need for third-party apps.

Ease of Use

The setup took just a few minutes. I mounted my phone, turned it on, and the gimbal calibrated quickly. There’s no complicated pairing process unless you want to use the additional remote control features. What I appreciated most was how intuitive it felt, even for someone who hadn’t used a gimbal in a while.

Key Features: What Worked

Hohem iSteady V3 – Specs

Product details specs Product Dimensions 127*65*312mm Weight 420 Grams Max Weight Recommendation 300g Folded Size Unfolded: 127*65*312mm Folded: 98*44*160.5mm Battery life 13 hours Changing time 2.5 hours Mechanical Range Pan: -120° to 210° Roll: -195° to 135° Tilt: -35° to 45°

1. AI Tracking Technology

One of the first things I tested was the AI Tracking. Since I film by myself most of the time, having the gimbal automatically track my movements was a game-changer. Whether I was walking across the frame or moving quickly, the gimbal smoothly followed my face without needing me to tap any buttons. The best part is the AI tracking, which allows me to use a native camera app on both iPhone and Android devices. The detachable AI tracker supports both front and rear-facing installation, which provides more versatility. This feature worked impressively well during casual vlogs, and I imagine it’d be great for content creators who are always on the move.

2. 3-Axis Stabilization

The gimbal’s 3-axis stabilization was probably the highlight for me. I tested it on uneven terrain while hiking and during a quick walk through a crowded market. The difference was clear—where handheld footage would’ve been shaky, the iSteady V3 made the video smooth and benefitted from its advanced 8.0 anti-shake system. Especially if you’re running, walking, or doing slight movements, it performs quite well.

3. A portable and foldable, All-in-one Smartphone Gimbal

The iSteady V3 is a portable and foldable gimbal. The iSteady V3 features a built-in extension rod extending up to 205mm for low-angle shots. It’s useful when you need to get a wider shot or capture more of the background. Integrated tripods for creative vlog shooting, I tried this out while taking some group selfies, and it is awesome. The built-in tripod also came in handy for static shots or time-lapse footage.

4. 10-Level Magnetic Fill Light

The magnetic fill light was a nice touch, especially for low-light environments. I appreciated the fact that could adjust it from 4% to 100% — awesome for filming indoors or when darkness falls. You can also choose between cool, warm, and natural light to customize what works best for your location. It is a nice bonus for on-the-go content creation.

5. Removable Remote Control

The removable remote control became one of those features I didn’t think I would use, but it turned out to be very handy. It makes it easy to set up shots without touching the gimbal and risking the camera shake. I tried it out when I wanted to film a few takes of myself walking into the frame from a distance, and it worked seamlessly. It is probably for those of you who are often involved in long-distance shooting this feature would be perfect for them.

Who Is It For?

In my experience, the Hohem iSteady V3 is best suited for:

Solo Content Creators : The AI tracking and stabilization make it easy to shoot professional-looking footage without needing extra hands.

: The AI tracking and stabilization make it easy to shoot professional-looking footage without needing extra hands. Amateur Vloggers and Travelers: It’s easy to take with you anywhere, so it’ll be perfect if you want smooth-stabilized content that captures great memories on the go.

It’s easy to take with you anywhere, so it’ll be perfect if you want smooth-stabilized content that captures great memories on the go. Those in search of a budget-friendly stabilization: Very feature-laden for its cost at $129, it delivers many features generally exclusive to higher-end models.

Final Thoughts

Having used the Hohem iSteady V3 for a while now, I can confidently say it is indeed good value for money. It does what it says: keeps your footage great with hands-free. If you shoot on the go a lot and prefer something smaller to make sure your shots remain stable, then this is worth it. It provides a great level of balance between cost and user experience.



