Zoom to lift its 40-minute limit on free meetings for Thanksgiving

Here is some good news for Zoom users. To help families stay connected at a time when they may not feel safe to travel, Zoom is lifting its 40-minute limit on free video chats for Thanksgiving. Starting at midnight on November 26th through to 6 AM ET on November 27th, you will be able to talk over the app for as long as you want. The company announced this holiday treat earlier in the week.

The 40-minute limit on free calls has been a part of Zoom throughout the pandemic. Most of the company’s competitors have similar limits on free accounts. Google Meet caps your calls to 60 minutes without paying for a subscription for example. Usually, people have gotten around the limit by starting a new call after they’re booted from the current one. But now you won’t need to do that.

As coronavirus cases continuing to climb in parts of the US, it’s a good move to get people to stay at home.

Zoom is calling this a thank you to its customers. It will certainly be nice to not have to worry about any limits on your calls during this holiday when family matters most. Good move by Zoom.

