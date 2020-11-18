Zoom Has New Ways Of Dealing With Trolls

Zoom has been around a while now, but as a result of people being forced to work and study from home, the app exploded in popularity in 2020. This explosion in popularity also led to people discovering many of the app’s faults and security issues, many of which have since been fixed.

This doesn’t mean that Zoom is now the perfect platform, but the company has announced that they are working on ways to deal with some of their problems. This includes some new security features designed to help prevent internet trolls from disrupting your meetings.

Now you can report disruptive participants. People in a meeting can report another user to the host/admin. The host/admin can then suspend the meeting’s activities while they remove the disruptive user. “Under the Security icon, hosts and co-hosts now have the option to temporarily pause their meeting and remove a disruptive participant. By clicking ‘Suspend Participant Activities,’ all video, audio, in-meeting chat, annotation, screen sharing, and recording during that time will stop, and Breakout Rooms will end.”

Zoom is also using a tool that scans the web and social media platforms for publicly-shared Zoom Meeting links. When it detects a meeting that looks like it has a high chance of being disrupted, it will alert the account owner and advise them on what they can do, like deleting the meeting and creating a new one for instance.

Source Ubergizmo

