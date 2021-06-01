Zombies are coming to Watch Dogs: Legion

Ubisoft is about to roll out the latest title update for Watch Dogs: Legion. It is coming on June 1st and it will add a mode that the publisher has kept secret until now. Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead will have you and up to three teammates striving to reach an extraction point. You will still be facing human hostiles, but you’ll also need to battle your way through the undead. Because Watch Dogs: Legion is getting a zombies mode.

You’ll be taking down zombies with headshots and using gadgets and hacked objects like cars and drones against them. Also, if a creature knocks down one of your teammates, you will be able to revive them while you make your way through the streets of London toward the extraction point.

The zombies mode is PC-only for now and it’s currently in alpha, so there could be some bugs and there could be some major changes to it in the coming weeks. For those with current consoles, you’ll be happy to know that title update 4.5 includes a 60 frames-per-second performance option for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This is a great way to pass some time until Back 4 Blood arrives later this year.

Source Engadget

