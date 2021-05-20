Zelda: Skyward Sword Switch remake puts fast-travel feature behind an amiibo paywall

Along with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Nintendo will also release a $25 amiibo. The toy is Zelda and Loftwing, and will add a feature missing from the original game. Just tap the amiibo on your Nintendo Switch, and Link can quickly take to the sky. The feature will work anywhere in Hyrule as long as it is on the surface, and you can activate it again to return to the spot where you first tapped the amiibo. That is a pretty sweet feature.

And you could not do this in the 2011 original game. Getting to Skyward Sword’s aerial overworld required you to visit certain points on the surface, and that’s something you will still have to do in the remaster unless you purchase the figure. Most Zelda fans aren’t too happy about this of course because it is an extra purchase. Nintendo could have added the improved travel system free of charge. An amiibo adding an exclusive feature to a Zelda game is not new though. In Breath of the Wild, you can summon a Wolf Link companion with the amiibo Nintendo released for The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD. It is a cool feature, but it means more money.

Source Engadget

