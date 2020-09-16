YouTube’s TikTok Competitor Officially Launched

Given the popularity of TikTok, it is no surprise to learn that many other tech giants were racing to create something similar. Instagram launched Reels and now YouTube has also decided to get into the market with its own answer called YouTube Shorts.

YouTube’s interest in a TikTok clone was revealed earlier in the year, and now it looks like it has been officially launched. The company has launched Shorts in beta and so it will only be available in India for the moment. This is an early version so we can expect some changes ahead of its launch.

YouTube says, “Over the next few days in India, we’re launching an early beta of Shorts with a handful of new creation tools to test this out. This is an early version of the product, but we’re releasing it now to bring you — our global community of users, creators and artists — on our journey with us as we build and improve Shorts.”

Shorts will let users create clips of up to 15 seconds in length with features like multi-segment cameras, and you can choose from a library of songs to accompany the videos, speed controls, and more. YouTube is hoping this will attract users who might be concerned about the fate of TikTok in the US.

