YouTube’s Super Thanks Is A Way To Tip Creators

Back in the day, the only official way for YouTube creators to make money was through ads, but YouTube has gotten stricter about what kind of videos or channels can be monetized, so it might not be a viable option for all creators these days. This led to creators to turn to third-party solutions like Patreon to generate a revenue stream.

Now YouTube has announced a new tipping feature in the form of Super Thanks, which should help. It gives creators one more way of earning money through their videos. YouTube says, “Fans watching YouTube videos can now purchase Super Thanks to express their gratitude and show support. They will see an animated GIF and, as an added bonus, get a distinct, colorful comment to highlight their purchase, which creators can respond to.”

Right now, there are four options: $2, $5, $10, $50, and YouTube is expected to take a 30% cut from these tips. Naturally. This is not YouTube’s first time working with new ways to tip. The company previously introduced features like Super Chat that offered something similar. And that has been wildly popular.

Right now, Super Thanks is only available in beta and it is also only available in 68 countries, so it won’t be open to all users right this minute.

Source Ubergizmo

