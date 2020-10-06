YouTube’s Picture-In-Picture Mode Now Restored On iOS 14 Devices

One of the features that Apple introduced in iOS 14 for the iPhone is that apps that play video can now offer a picture-in-picture mode. So you can watch a video while doing other things on your phone. Of course, this is up to developers if they want to include the feature.

YouTube has yet to update its app to offer this, but users found a workaround by going to YouTube.com on Safari. However, YouTube has now closed that loophole since it was a feature for Premium subscribers. Now for some reason, it looks like YouTube has decided to restore the feature to iOS 14 users.

We don’t know why YouTube changed its mind, but it’s good news for iOS 14 users who want to take advantage of the feature. But it is still only available through YouTube’s mobile website that you access through Safari. The YouTube app itself has not been updated for the new feature, but hopefully, it won’t be too long until they do.

The app on the iPad has already had the feature for a while now, so it only makes sense that they get it done. Plus, they were testing out the feature back in August, so it is coming for sure.

Source Ubergizmo

