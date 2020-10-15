YouTube Wants To Develop Its Own Shopping Platform

Following the changes YouTube has made to how ads are served and how content creators can earn from these ads, many creators are no longer just relying on YouTube to make a living. Many are using other platforms like Amazon where they can get a commission from products being sold by using referral links.

So this means that products purchased through Amazon get YouTube nothing in this process, but this is something that the company wants to change. According to a recent report, YouTube is looking to challenge Amazon by leveraging its platform to create a shopping network of its own.

So instead of viewers clicking on a product and being taken away from YouTube and to another platform, viewers can instead shop for a product directly through videos. This could give creators a cut as well for listing products that can be purchased through YouTube videos.

It also looks like there is an additional upside where content creators can look at the data in their videos to see how well these products perform, which could allow them to fine-tune what kind of products they want to advertise to generate more revenue. We’re not sure when YouTube will launch this on a wider scale, but for now, take it with a grain of salt.

Source Ubergizmo

