YouTube TV Will Lose Disney Content On Friday

If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, you will find this latest notice from YouTube interesting. The company has announced that on Friday, they will be removing the Disney content from its platform as its licensing deal with Disney will be coming to an end.

Keep in mind that there is a possibility that this could be temporary because according to YouTube, they are still in talks with Disney about bringing this content back, but since the deal is expiring on the 17th of December, they will not be reaching an agreement in time and so they will need to remove the content for now. This happens with content sometimes.

“Disney is an important partner for us. We are in active conversations with them and are working hard to keep their content on YouTube TV. Our ask of Disney, as with all of our partners, is to treat YouTube TV like any other TV provider – by offering us the same rates that services of a similar size pay, across Disney’s channels for as long as we carry them.”

There is some good news in this because there will be less content, so YouTube TV will also be reducing the price of its subscription by $15. This means that we’re looking at a price drop from $64.99 to $49.99, however, that price could go back up when Disney content returns the content.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals