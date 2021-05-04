YouTube TV Removed From Roku’s Streaming Devices

If you use your Roku streaming device to watch YouTube TV, then sadly, you won’t be able to do that anymore. The YouTube TV app has been removed from Roku devices. This comes from negotiations between Roku and Google, and failing to come to an agreement, and so the app has been removed.

Roku had sent out emails to users warning them that there is a chance that the YouTube TV app could be removed. The company says that this is due to the new terms set out by Google that they could not accept as it was unfair and that it would harm their users, ultimately leading to the apps removal from their devices.

Roku says, “While we are deeply disappointed in Google’s decision to use their monopoly power to try and force terms that will directly harm streamers, we remain committed to reaching an agreement with Google that preserves your access to YouTube TV, protects your data and ensures a level playing field for companies to compete.”

Google has responded to Roku’s claims: “We have been working with Roku in good faith to reach an agreement that benefits our viewers and their customers. Unfortunately, Roku often engages in these types of tactics in their negotiations. We’re disappointed that they chose to make baseless claims while we continue our ongoing negotiations.”

”All of our work with them has been focused on ensuring a high quality and consistent experience for our viewers. We have made no requests to access user data or interfere with search results. We hope we can resolve this for the sake of our mutual users.” Who knows when YouTube TV will be back. They will have to come to an agreement.

Source Ubergizmo

