YouTube TV now supports picture-in-picture on iOS

If you like to watch a few things at once, you will love this news. And it is long overdue. The news is that Google has begun rolling out a new update to its iOS YouTube TV app that allows both iPhone and iPad users to take advantage of picture-in-picture functionality. Now if you want to watch something in PiP mode, all you have to do is swipe up from the bottom of the screen. The video will then automatically resize and move across your device’s display. It is that easy.

As I said, this update is long overdue, a fact that even Google acknowledged. “We really appreciate your patience while we worked on enabling this key feature for your iOS 15+ devices,” the company said on Twitter. To put this wait in perspective, Apple’s mobile operating system has supported picture-in-picture functionality on iPad since iOS 13 and iPhone since iOS 14. Yes, you read that right. What’s more, the feature has been available through the company’s main YouTube app since last year. I’m not sure what took them so long here, but the good news is that picture in picture fans can now finally do their thing with ease, at long last.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Google

