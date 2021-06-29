YouTube TV now supports 4K streaming

YouTube TV has been around for more than four years, but it’s been missing something. The ability to stream in 4K. YouTube committed to fixing this earlier this year, and now the company is doing just that. As of now, YouTube TV will have a new add-on called “4K Plus.” This will enable 4K streaming, if you have a compatible TV and streaming device. The 4K Plus add-on also lets you download recordings from your DVR to a phone or tablet, a feature that should be pretty useful when traveling.

4K Plus also lets you stream YouTube TV from “unlimited” devices when you’re at home. The basic YouTube TV package can stream on three different devices simultaneously, but if you have a large household, this will be great.

But alas, it will cost you. The 4K Plus add-on costs $19.99 per month, on top of your existing plan. (The basic YouTube TV plan starts at $64.99 a month.) You may as well pay for cable at that price.

However, YouTube is offering a one-month free trial to new users, after which you can sign up for $9.99 per month.

And everyone using YouTube TV is also getting an upgrade to the audio since it will soon support 5.1 Dolby audio.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals