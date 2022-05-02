YouTube TV is getting an account switcher feature

YouTube TV has been going through many changes lately. After adding several new channels, including The Weather Channel, and introducing picture-in-picture (PiP) for iOS devices, YouTube TV is now getting a feature aimed at users who share their subscriptions with other people from their households. It is long overdue. But now it is finally here for users.

So now it will finally allow subscribers who use multiple accounts on their TV to switch between them on the fly. The new feature will be rolling out to accounts in several waves, YouTube confirmed recently.

YouTube TV subscribers can add as many new accounts as they like to make family sharing easier. This newly added feature will help YouTube users on non-Android/Google TV devices since the original app already has a switcher that does the same thing as you may know.

The streaming service offers a lot. Live TV, on-demand video, and cloud-based DVR from more than 85 television networks, YouTube TV is available in the United States for just $65. It was created as an alternative to traditional live TV services, and now itlooks even more appealing in a world where smart TVs have become the norm these days.

Source Phone Arena

Image Credit Youtube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals