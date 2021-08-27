YouTube to roll out picture-in-picture mode to all iOS users

It may have taken a long time, but at long last, YouTube is making good on its promise to bring picture-in-picture viewing to iOS users. You have asked for it, waited for it, maybe even begged for it and now TechCrunch is reporting that YouTube is promising Picture in Picture viewing to all iPhone and iPad users in the US, but they will be starting out with volunteers using Premium.

Just be aware that you will have to opt into the test through the experiments website on your computer, but you are all set after that and will be free to watch clips in a floating window while you check your social networks or get other things done. At last, it is within our reach. Or should I say view?

Premium testing ends on October 31st. You may have to reinstall the YouTube app if the feature isn’t available right away of course.

The company hasn’t said when it plans to enable PiP for non-Premium subscribers. But it is still a step forward. YouTube’s web-only support was limited aand now this should expand the audience and put YouTube’s app more on par with other competing video services that are available.

Source Engadget

