YouTube to retire classic web interface in March

Are you a Youtube addict? I think we all are. Whether it is cat videos or something else. We are watching content on the platform every day. It has become a major part of our lives. However, you’ll have to let go of YouTube’s older interface if you’ve been reticent to try the 2017 redesign up until now.

YouTube has warned that it’s dropping the classic web interface in March, which is almost three years after its official replacement. The video giant has its reasons: legacy versions are now missing many of the features and tweaks that have been added since the current version launched.

If you are holding on to the older version, you’ll soon see a notice asking you to switch to the new version. YouTube will also let you know if your browser is too old or won’t support the latest modern interface. This could leave some viewers frustrated if they can’t upgrade their software though, but YouTube is no doubt counting on the fact that there are a few viewers who’ll be left behind. Most will have no problem upgrading to the new version. You can’t say that you didn’t have enough time however, after 3 years now.

Source Engadget

