YouTube to let creators offer paid video courses

YouTube is already the go-to place for people who want to learn a skill or find out more about a given topic. The platform will add even more educational features, including a way for creators to offer structured video courses and earn money. Creators wouldn’t need to direct their fans to other sites or apps (like Masterclass) where they sell those kinds of materials. Naturally, YouTube would take a cut of course sales too.

These courses are “in-depth, structured learning experiences,” according to YouTube. Creators can charge for courses or offer them for free if they like. Interestingly, Videos that are part of a paid course won’t have ads and can be played in the background like a premium podcast. Courses will at first be available in beta next year in the US and South Korea. Then YouTube plans to expand the feature to more countries later if it all works out.

In order to bolster the educational content on the platform and maybe help people taking a course test their knowledge, YouTube will also launch a feature called Quizzes. Creators will be able to add a quiz to their community tab, and ask viewers about something they discussed in a video. A beta version of this will be available soon, and all creators who have the community tab will be able to use Quizzes by next year. This should be interesting.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Pexels

