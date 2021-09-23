YouTube testing video downloads on computers

There are lots of ways to capture YouTube videos on the web. You have your choice of dangerous websites, or you can record a video of your desktop even. But now, YouTube is offering a simple solution for computer users: It comes in the form of a download button. According to Android Police, it’s currently available as an experimental feature for Premium subscribers in India and France. It should work on Windows, MacOS, and Chrome OS. According to the introductory page, this experimental feature will end its early test on October 19th.

Once you enable it, there will be a download button right next to the share option below the videos, or alongside the three-dot menu when you are browsing. After you download a video, it gets placed in your offline YouTube library. From there you can choose videos in resolutions from 144p to 1080p. No 4K sadly. It looks like there is no size limit, aside from your available storage, which is cool.

All in all, this should be a nice option for users to have. And you won’t have to visit any sketchy sites to capture the videos. It will be also great for those whose home connection is not the best.

Source Engadget

