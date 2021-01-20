YouTube Testing Purchases Within Videos

Due to the YouTube adpocalpyse which saw many creators lose earning potential, many YouTubers have come up with other ways to generate income. This includes asking subscribers to subscribe to them on platforms like Patreon, donations through PayPal, or the use of Amazon affiliate links where they get a cut of the proceeds.

The latter is something that Google is losing out on as they see none of this money, so Google is hoping to turn things around. The company is running a test on YouTube that would allow viewers of a video to directly purchase items that they see in that video.

YouTube says, “We’re testing a new way for people to easily discover and purchase products featured in YouTube videos. Creators in this pilot can add certain products to their videos. Viewers can then see a list of featured products by clicking the shopping bag icon on the bottom left corner of the video. From there, viewers can explore each product’s page to see more information, related videos, and purchase options for that product.”

Through this system, Google/YouTube could get a cut of the money from products sold, while creators can also potentially earn some money at the same time. However, this is a test, so we don’t know when the feature will be rolled out to more users.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals