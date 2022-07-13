YouTube restores Lofi Girl account after false copyright claims

A popular YouTube account featuring calm hip-hop beats is now back online today, after two popular radio live streams got pulled from the platform due to false copyright claims. The Lofi Girl channel has been streaming relaxing ambient music since 2017. In a tweet, the owner of the channel announced that the streams have relaunched after almost 48 hours.

The DMCA claims came from FMC Music, a Malaysian record label. After receiving a counterclaim from the creators of Lofi Girl, YouTube manually reviewed FMC’s complaint and deceided that the record label had no ownership over the music.

“Confirmed the takedown requests were abusive & terminated the claimants account 😔 we’ve resolved the strikes + reinstated your vids – it can sometimes take 24-48 hours for everything to be back to normal! so sorry this happened & thx for your patience as we sorted it out,” wrote YouTube on Twitter.

FMC Music is claiming that it is a victim here. A spokesperson from the label said that hackers broke into its YouTube account to file the copyright infringement claim and that it reported the incident to Google. Its YouTube account has since returned back online.

The record label had to deal with fans of Lofi Girl on its social media channels over the weekend as they demanded to know why it filed the fake claim. Most of Lofi Girl’s largely Gen-Z and younger Millennial fanbase rely on the music to study, relax or even meditate. Many were angry.

