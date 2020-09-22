YouTube Removes Picture-In-Picture Support For iOS 14

One of the features of iOS 14 is that the company is bringing support for picture-in-picture mode for videos. Naturally, apps will need to be updated to take advantage of the new feature. In fact, it was discovered that Youtube was testing this out in their app back in August, but they have yet to update the app to support the feature.

What this means is that for the moment, users can only use the feature through YouTube.com on Safari on their iPhones, or at least this was the case. This is because, according to Eric Slivka of MacRumors, picture-in-picture mode support for YouTube.com has been removed for the iPhone. Right now when users try to enable the feature, it works for a second before it disappears entirely.

We don’t know yet if this is a bug or if YouTube removed it on purpose, because earlier, it was working just fine for users who tried to use it. What is interesting is that this feature seems to still work if you were to watch an embedded YouTube video on a website. Some are speculating that this could be YouTube trying to prevent non-Premium users from accessing the feature, which makes sense.

Source Ubergizmo

