YouTube removed 70,000 videos related to Ukraine

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, YouTube has taken down over 70,000 videos to date, The Guardian reported. The company told The Guardian that it removed many of the videos for breaking its major violent events policy, which prohibits content creators from denying or trivializing events like the invasion of the Ukraine.

YouTube did not detail the enforcement action but said that it suspended about 9,000 channels. Some of the videos YouTube took down broke the company’s guidelines by referring to the invasion as a “liberation mission.”

“We have a major violent events policy and that applies to things like denial of major violent events: everything from the Holocaust to Sandy Hook. And of course, what’s happening in Ukraine is a major violent event,” said Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer. “And so we’ve used that policy to take unprecedented action.”

Partly resulting from these actions, YouTube has seen a significant increase in the number of people in Ukraine, Poland and Russia consuming “authoritative” content about the conflict. In Ukraine, news content on the invasion has generated more than 40 million views. “The first and probably most paramount responsibility is making sure that people who are looking for information about this event can get accurate, high-quality, credible information on YouTube,” Mohan said.

Youtube believes that it has a responsibility to fight “misinformation”.

