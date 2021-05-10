YouTube Puts YouTube TV In YouTube App For Roku Users

Thanks to a disagreement between YouTube and Roku, the YouTube TV app was removed from Roku devices. If you are sad about the loss of the app, we have some good news on the situation. Until a new agreement can be formed, there is an alternative solution for you.

This solution comes in the form of the YouTube TV feature being accessible through the YouTube app now. YT says, “Today, we’re introducing a new feature that gives you access to YouTube TV from within the YouTube app, making it easier to enjoy all the content you love. Existing members can easily access YouTube TV by clicking on “Go to YouTube TV” in the main YouTube app.”

This is a good idea for users who are caught in the middle of this feud. Negotiations are still underway according to the company. “We’re still working to come to an agreement with Roku to ensure continued access to YouTube TV for our mutual customers. As of right now, existing YT TV members still have access to the app on Roku devices. We’re also in discussions with other partners to secure free streaming devices in case YouTube TV members face any access issues on Roku.”

The update to the app for Roku devices will be rolled out over the next few days for users who want it.

Source Ubergizmo

