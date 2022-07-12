YouTube Picture-in-Picture Now Rolling Out on iOS

Good news for picture-in-picture lovers. Youtube has announced that the picture-in-picture functionality is being rolled out for iOS users. This means it is now possible to have a video play in a small, “always on top” pop-up window while using another app on iPhone and iPad. This is great for multi-tasking.

This was one of the most requested YouTube features for iOS and now all US users can access it. Only Premium users have access to PIP in the rest of the world. It has, however, been available to Android users for a long time. Google hopes to deliver the feature to all iOS global users by August.

Just like its Android versions, the picture-in-picture window shows up when you exit the full-screen app. You can move the small player anywhere and continue with your task.

Obviously, it took a very long time for this feature to show up on iOS, but as they say, it is better late than never. We aren’t sure why it took them so long to add this useful feature. You can disable it if you don’t like it, but it’s nice to have the option just in case you want to use it later.

Source Ubergizmo

Image Credit Pexels

