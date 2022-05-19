YouTube now shows the most popular parts of a video

YouTube is now making it easier to find the best moments in a video. The platform is updating its desktop and mobile video players with a previously experimental graph that shows the most popular (or replayed) sections. You will not have to guess or use chapter markers to jump past the filler and get to the good content you’re really there to watch.

But that’s not all. The company has also teased plans to test an “easier” method of seeking the exact point in a video that you want to play. Instead of just displaying a thumbnail for a given point, the player will show a visual timeline that can indicate a scene change. The test will come “soon” to Premium subscribers through YouTube’s “new” section, so you should see it at some point.

These additions join a wave of other improvements, including an enhanced full-screen mode, auto-generated chapters, and also single-video looping. These latest upgrades are more targeted, though. YouTube is keenly aware that you might not want to sit through an entire video just to find the snippet you’re really looking for. You can save a lot of time and still get what you want from the video.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Pexels

