YouTube Now Lets You Continue Watching Unfinished Videos On Your Phone

If you’re watching a video on the YouTube app on iOS or Android, and you want to continue or finish watching it on a larger screen like your computer’s monitor, what do you do? Well, before you’d have to stop the video, maybe go to your YouTube history and find the video, and pick up where you left off. It could be easier.

If you’re lucky, the video might actually continue from where you stopped, otherwise you’d have to search through the video to get to that point. It looks like YouTube has introduced a new “Continue Watching” feature for its web-based player. Now whenever you stop watching a video on iOS or Android and launch YouTube.com on your computer, there will be a mini-player displayed in the bottom right corner of the screen.

This is basically the video you were just watching that is now available to continue watching on the web and on your computer. You have to be signed in to your Google account on your phone and web for this to work though. Apparently, this feature also works for YouTube on Android TV.

However, it doesn’t seem to work in the opposite way, so if you want to continue videos you watched on the web on your phone, then you’ll have to use the old method which involves going into your Watch History to look for it. Not fun.

YouTube is in the process of rolling out these changes, so if you don’t see it yet you will soon.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals