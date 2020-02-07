YouTube Music For Android Gets A Lyrics Section

Most of us like to sing along to songs. If we know the lyrics anyway. So what do we do when we don’t know them? We pull up a website that has the lyrics of course. But if you’d rather not interrupt the process by pulling up another app on your phone, YouTube has your back, if you’re a YouTube Music subscriber.

In the latest update to the app, Google has enabled lyrics for YouTube Music. If you use YouTube Music, you can get the lyrics by tapping the information icon on the left of a song name. This panel is also where it shows the view and like count, but it will also now show a lyrics section.

Not all videos will have lyrics, and if they don’t, Google will let you know. We don’t know what percentage of songs will not have lyrics, but the more popular songs should be covered, which should help save you time from having to try and find the lyrics elsewhere.

YouTube Music’s lyrics feature is not new. Plenty of other streaming apps offer up lyrics as well, but it’s good to see that YouTube Music is now catching up to the competition.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals