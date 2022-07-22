YouTube Music could soon add a much desired feature



The original goal for YouTube Music was so that the app could offer the same features as Google Play Music before migrating users from the latter to the former. But before this could happen, Google shut down Google Play Music. However one particularly well-received feature from the now defunct Play Music app is apparently ready to make its way to YouTube Music.

When looking through the latest version of the YouTube Music app, which supports the media player that will be found in the upcoming Android 13 update, 9to5Google found the following code: “res/layout/timer_status_bottom_sheet.xml” which hints that a sleep timer is coming to the YouTube Music app sometime soon.

In Google Play Music, setting the sleep timer required going into the main settings to set it. Hopefully, it will be quicker to enable this in YouTube Music. The code found does reveal that a countdown timer will be visible to the user, who will have an option to add five extra minutes to the timer or cancel. Apparently, the timer could be similar to the sleep timer on the Android version of the Apple Music app.

A sleep timer is great for when you don’t want your phone to run all night after you fall asleep. This can prevent the battery from draining while you are sleeping.

Source and Image Credit Phone Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals