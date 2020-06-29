YouTube Is Testing Out A TikTok Rival

With the immense success that TikTok is having, it’s not surprising that other companies are looking to create something similar and cash in, and it looks like YouTube is one of them. The company has announced that in one of their latest experiments, they will be testing out a new feature that allows users to upload 15-second video segments from their various mobile devices.

The company says, “We’re testing out a new way for creators to easily record multiple clips directly in the YouTube mobile app and upload as one video. If you’re in this experiment, you’ll see an option to ‘create a video’ in the mobile upload flow.” Each video is maxed out at 15 seconds, but users will be able to record longer clips that will then be broken up into individual 15-second segments.

This seems to be YouTube’s way of taking on TikTok and with the multiple video segments, it sounds like they’re looking to challenge Instagram and Snapchat’s Stories feature while they are at it. Instagram had announced last year a new feature called Reels that more or less did the same thing. We will see if it is a hit.

YouTube is more established and has a massive user base, but its platform is clearly not aimed at the same users, so how successful this experiment will be is up in the air.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals