YouTube Is Testing Instant Translation For Comments

While some videos in another language might have subtitles, it can be hard to gauge how other people feel about the video if you don’t understand the language they’re using in the comments section. You could always copy and paste it into Google Translate, but who has time for that?

Well, according to a report from Android Police, YouTube is testing out a new instant translation feature for the comments section. However, it seems to be a feature that may only be available to YouTube Premium subscribers as the test is only for those who are subscribed to the service. At least for now.

This feature puts a “Translate” button beneath comments that aren’t written in your language, so when you tap on it it will translate, and users can tap on the “See original” button to translate it back to the original text. This should be helpful if you’re trying to learn more about the video you’re watching by looking at the comments.

We don’t know if this is going to be a Premium-only feature in the future, or if YouTube is just testing it out with Premium subscribers, but either way, it should help a lot of users out.

Source Ubergizmo

