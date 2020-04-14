YouTube is now more tablet-friendly

Now that more tablets can view desktop-quality websites, YouTube has tweaked its web version to do the same thing. The popular streaming site has updated its web interface to better support large touchscreen devices, like iPads, Android tablets, and Chrome OS machines. New gestures let you quickly swipe between the full-screen mode or the mini player, while improved scrolling and larger icon sizes will feel more intuitive to the user. The usual three-dot menu under thumbnails is now persistent instead of requiring a mouse hover as well.

No matter what device you’re using, you should also see a better-sorted viewing history and you will be able to sort playlists by moving videos to the very top or bottom. Apparently the changes were first visible to users in March, but are now more widely available to users.

While this won’t necessarily replace the dedicated apps on Android or iPadOS, and won’t be as necessary if you’re using a Chromebook with a keyboard and trackpad, the update could be very helpful if you’d prefer to do as much as you can in your browser, which many people do like. You should be seeing the changes happen very soon if you haven’t already.

Source Engadget

