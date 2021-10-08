YouTube cancels Rewind for good

YouTube canceled its Rewind 2020 video due to COVID-19 as well as social unrest, but now we have word that it’s not coming back at all. YouTube is canceling its year-end Rewind videos once and for all. The service says it’s not due to the blowback from Rewind 2018. It is because YouTube is reportedly so large that it would be impractical to summarize the site with a yearly video any longer.

Youtube will instead trust creators like MrBeast and Slayy Point to produce end-of-year videos, and then promote them through their social networks. There will also be annual trend lists, awards shows, and a mysterious “interactive experience.”

You might remember that Rewind debuted in 2010 and was popular for most of its history as a snapshot of what was popular in the year. That all ended with Rewind 2018, however. Many felt the video ignored major creators like Pewdiepie and had a ton of cringe-worthy moments. Like Will Smith’s “oh, that’s hot”. When YouTube returned with Rewind 2019, it lost editorial control and let the statistics guide the content. Not a good move. At this point, most viewers are over the once annual feature and it seems like it will not really be missed.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals