YouTube App To Stop Working On Third-Gen Apple TVs

If you own an Apple TV that’s from the third-generation lineup, you might want to make an upgrade. This is because starting next month, the YouTube app on the device will no longer work with third-gen devices and older. The app will only support Apple TV HD (fourth gen) and the 4K version (the fifth and current-gen).

This news comes from messages that users are seeing when they launch the app on their device. The message reads, “Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, iPhone, or iPad. With AirPlay, you can also stream YouTube from your iOS device directly to any Apple TV (3rd generation or later).”

We don’t know why the app will stop working on the third-gen version of the device, but if you use it a lot, then maybe it’s time to upgrade. Or you can always use AirPlay to stream content from your device to your Apple device.

Anyway, the newer remote makes it pretty good for gaming. Also, the newer version has support for 4K content so it is a welcome upgrade.

Source Ubergizmo

