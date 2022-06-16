YouTube adds new feature to help creators fix mistakes

If you are a YouTube Creator, let’s say you are recording a video, uploading it and then you realize you made a mistake. You could pin a comment fixing the mistake. But YouTube has a fix. It is going to make correcting mistakes in an already uploaded video much easier. It is a ‘Corrections’ option.

Sometimes, fixing a mistake could make people delete and re-upload a video, but this method means you lose all the comments and likes. So to address an error in your video, you previously needed to pin a comment or write about the error in the description. But that may go unnoticed by some viewers.

Now, YouTube has a new feature called “corrections”. Creators will be able to easily add corrections to a video that are more obvious to the viewers and don’t require the video to be taken down.

Corrections will show up as an infocard in the top right-hand corner of a video, at the relevant timestamp. At the moment, the infocard appears after every video chapter, so if you don’t have chapters in your video, it should appear only once. Viewers will be able to click on the card and it will expand the notes about the correction. Its a win win.

Source Phone Arena

Image Credit Pexels

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals