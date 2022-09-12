You can stream Elden Ring’s soundtrack on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware is making the game’s music soundtrack available to stream online because they know you want to relive Malenia’s boss fight and more through the music. You can listen to the 67-track album on Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and more.

The blog Playstation blog post that announced this also features an interview with FromSoftware lead sound design and composer Tsukasa Saito, who explains what went into making some of the game’s music.

Saito reveals the haunting voices you hear in the “Song of Honor,” the track that plays in Redmane Castle as you prepare for your fight against the tiny-horse-riding Radahn, don’t belong to a group of trained singers; they actually belong to the brass section of the Budapest Film Orchestra.

FromSoftware made a last-minute decision to swap out professional singers for the orchestra’s tuba, trumpet, and trombone players to get a grittier sound. It just goes to show you that everything about this game has been unexpected. Choices like this one all contribute to those little details that all add up to make the game all the more special. It seems like everyone who worked on this game loved the experience and gave their all.

Source and Image Credit The Verge

