You Can Play The Elder Scrolls On Twitter

Years ago choose your own adventure games were popular. In these games, a scenario would be laid out, and then you make a decision. If you want to relive some of that nostalgia, you might want to check out what Bethesda has in store for you.

The company has launched a choose your own adventure game on Twitter based on the Elder Scrolls. They have laid out various scenarios and you can click on the Twitter links to proceed how you want. In the end, players can take a screenshot of their completion and submit it to one of 20 digital Elder Scrolls Online packs.

While you can play this anywhere in the world, the prizes are only for those living in Australia and New Zealand. This is part of Bethesda’s promotion for the Markarth DLC Game Pack for Elder Scrolls Online, so it’s not as if this will be a new full-fledged Elder Scrolls game.

Gamers who want to check out the Elder Scrolls Online will find that it is currently free to play until December 9th, so you can take it for a spin if you have not tried it yet. This Twitter game sounds like a lot of fun.

Source Ubergizmo

