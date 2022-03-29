You Can Now Pre-Order Diablo Immortal From The App Store

Originally announced in 2018, fans of the Diablo franchise will be ecstatic to learn that Diablo Immortal is now available for pre-order from the App Store. There is still no specific release date for the game yet, but the fact that it’s available for pre-order suggests that it could be coming very soon.

Diablo Immortal was originally announced at BlizzCon back in 2018. There was massive backlash at the time as many gamers had anticipated that Blizzard would announce Diablo 4 (which they did at a later BlizzCon by the way), but despite the initial backlash, early impressions and reviews of the alpha were actually pretty positive.

The game is designed for mobile platforms like iOS and Android and is being developed by both Blizzard and NetEase. The game is expected to be free-to-play, but of course, there will be microtransactions built-in, which won’t interfere with the experience too much.

The game will have familiar classes and characters like the Barbarian, Necromancer, Demon Hunter, and more> there is also support for controllers and brand new locations, so it won’t just be a port of Diablo onto mobile. If you’re a fan, this could be something to look forward to.

Source and Image Credit: Ubergizmo

