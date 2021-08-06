You Can Now Buy A Subscription For College Books

The cost of college textbooks is crazy. Secondhand textbooks will save you money but even that can add up. College fees are crazy expensive, but so are textbooks. It is a sad fact. Plus there are some textbooks you’re required to own but are only used a handful of times. It is a nice grift they have going, but it costs you a lot of money.

There is some good news on that front though. If you’re a parent or are going to college, Pearson has announced a new subscription service called Pearson Plus. Pearson is one of the biggest publishers when it comes to textbooks, and Pearson Plus basically lets college students pay a monthly subscription fee to gain access to textbooks.

There are several plans available, such as the $9.99 a month plan that lets you access one textbook at a time, or $14.99 a month for access to the entire library of textbooks. In addition to textbooks, the subscription will also unlock other features like study aids such as flashcards and annotations. This might help ease your financial strain.

Hopefully it will work out cheaper for you, but if that were the case, why would they offer it. We can hope.

Source Ubergizmo

