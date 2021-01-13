You Can Download The CIA’s Declassified UFO Files

Does the US government know more about UFOs than they are telling the public? Many people have asked this for decades, and for those who consider themselves UFO researchers, you’re in luck.

The Black Vault has released a downloadable document archive that contains PDFs from the CIA regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, which is what the CIA prefers to call UFOs. These are all declassified files and some of them go back to the 1980s.

Speaking to Motherboard, The Black Vault’s founder, John Greenewald Jr. said that it took about 10,000 Freedom of Information Act requests to obtain it all, and many he had to scan by hand. “Around 20 years ago, I had fought for years to get additional UFO records released from the CIA. It was like pulling teeth! I went around and around with them to try and do so, finally achieving it. I received a large box, of a couple thousand pages, and I had to scan them in one page at a time.”

If you want to know everything the CIA knows, then this treasure might be a fun read for you. But it will take a long time to go through them all to learn the truth.

Source Ubergizmo

