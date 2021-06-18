You Can Customize Your Xbox Controllers Again

In 2016, Microsoft launched the Xbox Design Lab. It basically lets you order customized Xbox gaming controllers, however, the company later put it on hold. The good news is that if you managed to get your hands on the Xbox Series X/S and want a customized controller, the Xbox Design Lab is back. Let your creativity fly.

Microsoft says, “Last October, we paused Xbox Design Lab as we prepared for the launch of Xbox Series X|S and our new Xbox Wireless Controller. Today, we are thrilled to announce that Xbox Design Lab is back to help you to once again create a controller that’s unmistakably yours.”

Now with the updated Design Lab, you will be able to customize the Xbox Series X/S’s controllers. The customization options look like they did before, meaning that gamers can choose to customize the main body itself, or they can customize things like the D-pad, the bumpers, trigger buttons, the ABXY buttons, and more, making a unique controller.

There will also be 18 different color options for you to choose from so the possibilities are nearly endless. Gamers who want to engrave their controllers can also pay an extra $9.99 on top of the $69.99 price to do just that.

