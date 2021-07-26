You Can Adjust The Steam Deck’s FPS To Save Battery Life

FPS is important for gamers because having a higher FPS helps them spot enemies better, makes targeting more accurate, and just generally improves the gameplay experience. When playing on a computer, you don’t need to worry about battery life, but when playing on a laptop, that’s a different story. It is a real issue.

With Valve’s Steam Deck, it looks like one of the features users can look forward to is being able to adjust the FPS of their games to help conserve said battery life. This is according to Valve’s Pierre-Loup Griffais who tweeted that the Steam Deck will come with a built-in FPS limiter that will give gamers options.

This does not mean that Valve will impose a hard FPS cap on any games, but they will give gamers the option of whether they want to choose better performance or perhaps lower, in order to extend the console’s battery. Griffais’ comments also say that Valve seems to be targeting 30 FPS as being the minimum that games can be played at. That makes sense since it isn’t so low that things would look like total garbage.

This might not be 60 FPS, but 30 FPS is still very playable and for a handheld console that can play PC games, we reckon it seems pretty decent.

Source Ubergizmo

