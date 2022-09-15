Yakuza spinoffs Judgment and Lost Judgment arrive on Steam

This is a surprise. Sega has released the Yakuza series spinoffs Judgment and Lost Judgment on Steam. The former first arrived on PlayStation 4 in 2018 before making its way to current generation consoles and Stadia just last year. Judgment has you play as Takayuki Yagami, a private detective investigating a serial murder case in a fictional part of Tokyo based on the city’s Kabukicho district. The game’s 2021 sequel, Lost Judgment, takes place three years later and differs by having a darker tone and new gameplay elements.

It seemed like the likelihood of the Judgment franchise ever making its way to PC was slim to none before this week. There waqs a report published last year by Japan’s Nikkan Taishu that stated the series was unlikely to continue due to a dispute between Sega and the talent agency representing Takuya Kimura, the actor who lent his likeness and voice to the main character. Kimura’s agency was said to be against a PC release, fearing it would hurt its business model. It seemed like the two sides were so far apart that it was unlikely Sega would make another Judgment game.

Looks like things have changed now. Now you can buy Judgment and Lost Judgment on Steam either separately or as part of a bundle that includes the sequel’s Kaito Files expansion. Nice!

