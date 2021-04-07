Yahoo Answers To Shut Down May 4

If you want an answer to a question you had on the internet, Yahoo Answers was always there for you. It is more or less the default platform for questions. It would constantly show up in search results, especially for questions that might not always have a dedicated website or community to ask at.

However, it is coming to an end because according to a message pinned at the top of the Yahoo Answers website, they have announced that the service will be shutting down on May 4th, 2021. The message says, “Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4th, 2021 (Eastern Time) and beginning April 20th, 2021 (Eastern Time) the Yahoo Answers website will be in read-only mode. There will be no changes to other Yahoo properties or services, or your Yahoo account.”

In a message that was sent to active members, it reads, “While Yahoo Answers war [sic] once a key part of Yahoo’s products and services, it has become less popular over the years as the needs of our members have changed. To that end, we have decided to shift our resources away from Yahoo Answers to focus on products that better serve our members and deliver on Yahoo’s promise of providing premium trusted content.”

Users will have until June 30th to request their data from Yahoo, and after that, you will no longer be able to access the service.

