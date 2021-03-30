Xiaomi May Be Interested In Making Electric Cars

When you think of Xiaomi, you likely think of the company’s smartphones. However, Xiaomi does more than just make smartphones. Xiaomi makes all kinds of products ranging from electric screwdrivers to smart lights and robot vacuum cleaners, even electric scooters.

So it doesn’t come as a surprise to learn that according to a report from Reuters, Xiaomi is interested in getting into the electric car space. The report claims that Xiaomi may team up with Great Wall Motor who will handle the manufacturing side of things.

If this report is true, it shouldn’t be a surprise. While electric cars aren’t Xiaomi’s area of expertise, there is an increasing number of new entrants to this market that specialize in smart and electric cars. Even Apple is also rumored to be considering making a move into the market, though the company hasn’t found a manufacturing partner yet and could be considering turning to their current iPhone, iPad, and Mac manufacturers.

Xiaomi is the latest contender to eye the space. It remains to be seen how they might compete against more established carmakers who have had decades of experience in the space. It will be interesting to see what happens next with this.

Source Ubergizmo

