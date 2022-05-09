Xbox’s game streaming device and TV app might arrive soon

It’s been a whole 11 months since Microsoft confirmed that it’s making a dedicated game-streaming device and a smart TV app for the Xbox ecosystem. We don’t have many more details, but a new report suggests they could be coming in the coming months.

The streaming device can be plugged into a TV or monitor and will have either a stick or a puck design, apparently. So it’ll act and look like an Amazon Fire Stick or a Chromecast basically. We should be able to stream games from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the device, and also use it to watch movies and TV.

We hear that Microsoft is working with Samsung on an Xbox app for that company’s TVs too. Some of Samsung’s 2022 models support game streaming services like Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce Now. Both the TV app and streaming device should arrive within the next 12 months. This is part of Microsoft’s Xbox Everywhere strategy. The aim is to reach gamers wherever they are, even if they don’t have an Xbox console or a capable gaming PC.

Now we have the addition of Fortnite to Xbox Cloud Gaming this week, which offers people a way to stream the game on smart phones, tablets and PC. And it’s free. You don’t need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to stream Fortnite — only a Microsoft account. Microsoft wants to offer more free-to-play titles via the cloud too.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Pexels

