Xbox tests a ‘suspend my game’ button

Xbox software beta testers in the Insider program may have a new button showing up in their UI while downloading games, apps or updates. For a long time now, gamers have complained that downloading slows significantly while games are suspended, and the only way to make them go near full speed was to manually close any suspended titles.

However, the Xbox Series X introduced Quick Resume, which made it easier and faster to get back into games but still had the same effect of slowing downloads at times. Xbox execs tols us that the system managed resources to make sure that multiplayer games have the bandwidth they need to run, but the approach was way too aggressive most of the time.

These days a lot of games are over 100GB in size and updates for them can be nearly that large alone. The good news is that the Xbox team is close to addressing this problem. The fix is described in a recent tweet where they said that the “suspend my game” button keeps your game ready to be resumed/Quick Resumed while also unlocking enough horsepower from your Xbox to manage full-speed downloads.

The feature is still in testing right now, but will no doubt roll out widely soon.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals